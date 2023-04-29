GENEVA — The League of Women Voters of Geneva is hosting a School Board Candidates Forum Monday night.
Three candidates are running to fill two seats on the Geneva School Board: incumbents Renee Grant and Kelley Monson, and newcomer Tara Petrucci.
The forum will be held virtually via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. To meet the candidates virtually, and hear what they have to say, go to https://genevacsd.zoom.us/j/83458650519.
Or, use One tap mobile:
+16469313860,,83458650519# US
+16465588656,,83458650519#US (New York)
Webinar ID: 834 5865 0519.
The election is May 16.