SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Museum of Waterways and Industry is hosting its third annual History “Fore” All Golf Tournament on June 7. Proceeds support educational programming at the museum. This is a co-ed scramble tournament for teams of up to four people. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served at noon, and gameplay starts at 1 p.m. Greens fees, carts, lunch and dinner, and a swag bag are included in the registration fee.
There will be prizes for those who win the tournament, the “closest to the pin” contest, and the “longest drive” contest. $200 Seneca Falls Country Club Pro Shop Credit goes to the first place tournament team, $140 for second place, and $100 third. “Closest to the pin” and “longest drive” contest winners will win a $25 credit in the Pro Shop.
There will also be raffle tickets and a silent auction with great prizes to choose from.
Contact the Seneca Museum for tickets and more information at 315-568-1510.