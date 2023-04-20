SENECA FALLS — The SMS Auxiliary has announced it will be holding a Bunco Fundraiser Party at 7 p.m. April 26.
The games will be played at the SMS Lodge Hall, 95 Ovid St. The entry fee to play is $20.
The Bunco-style dice game is simple and fun to play. There will be refreshments and prizes. Bring your friends.
All proceeds will benefit community charities.
The SMS Auxiliary is a 70-plus-member familial organization formed in 1931 to assist the SMS Lodge in its outreach to the Italian community. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the lodge hall.