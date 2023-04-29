CLIFTON SPRINGS — Sulfur Books will celebrate Indie Bookstore Day on Saturday with sales and more.
The independent bookstore, which is owned by Main Street Arts, a non-profit arts organization, is offering a 50% discount on all used books. In addition, there will be a chance to win merchandise and discounts with every purchase, and new merchandise will be introduced.
The store features new and used classics, bestselling fiction, and nonfiction, as well as books for young adults, middle readers, and children.
Sulfur Books is at 18 E. Main St. Find out more by calling 315-462-2665 or visiting https://sulfurbooks.com.