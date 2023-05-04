WATERLOO — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County’s 4-H Youth Development invites area youth to join in a “hands-on” pollinating butterflies activity delivered by CCE Master Gardeners from 6-7:30 p.m. May 11 on the third floor of the Main Street Shop Centre.
The workshop is for children ages 5 and older. Those ages 5-7 require adult supervision, either a parent or guardian. The cost is $5 for current 4-H members and $15 for non-members; the non-member fee includes a one-year 4-H membership.
Join CCE Master Gardeners to learn about butterflies and how to attract them to your yard by making a feeding station for them. Youth will also learn about common butterflies in this area so that they can identify them when they visit their yard.
Along with making a pretty origami butterfly to take home, participants will also decorate small pots and plant sunflower and zinnia seeds to grow and add to their garden for the butterflies.
Registration is required by May 9 so the proper amount of materials can be assembled. Register at www.senecacountycce.org or by calling 315-539-9251.