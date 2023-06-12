SAVANNAH — A small but enthusiastic group met at the DEC Field Office in Savannah for a birding and wildlife walk with Trail Works, DEC, and SOAR (Clyde/Savannah/Galen).
DEC wildlife naturalist Frank Morlock led the group along two of Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area’s restored emergent marshes and the Seneca River floodplain. Participants saw and heard a variety of wildlife and learned about the area’s natural and cultural history.
The loop trail took the group along the Seneca and Savannah marshes where evidence of beaver and muskrat activity was present. A wide variety of birds was observed or heard, including a bald eagle, great blue heron, Sandhill crane, trumpeter swan, osprey, yellow-throated vireo, double-crested cormorant, great-crested flycatcher and yellow warbler.
The trails at this DEC location are open to the public.