SODUS — The Trail Works Hiking Series is set to begin May 14.
Join Tim Wilbur, president of Ontario Pathways and Trail Works member, at 10 a.m. at Beechwood State Park on Lake Road for the first in a series of Sunday and Monday hikes in May and June. Park at the western entrance to the park atop the hill.
Walk among the varied habitats and view the lake. Keep in mind that temperatures may be lower and winds higher at the lake than inland.
At 10 a.m. May 15, there will be an out-and-back hike at the Third Creek Trail, just east of Cracker Box Palace. This is the second in a series of hikes he is doing together with Trail Works. Park on the south side of Shaker Tract Road, across from Briscoe Cove Road.
Waterproof boots are recommended.
Other May hikes with Tim include May 21 at Third Creek, May 22 at Chimney Bluffs, May 28 at Chimney Bluffs, and May 29 at Huckleberry Swamp.
June hikes: June 4 at Huckleberry Swamp, June 5 at Cracker Box Palace, June 11 at Cracker Box Palace, June 12 at Macyville Woods, June 18 at Macyville Woods, June 19 at Wallington to Sodus Point Rail Trail, June 25 at Wallington to Sodus Point Rail Trail, and June 26 at Beechwood State Park.
All hikes begin at 10 a.m.
Call Wilbur with questions at 585-278-6797.
Up to date info on Trail Works events can be found at trailworks.org.