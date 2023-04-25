CANANDAIGUA — The tiny Atlantic shoreline community of Nahant, Mass., has an interesting link to Canandaigua, and Nahant Public Library Director Sharon Hawkes will talk about it at 3 p.m. May 13 at Wood Library.
William Wood, the library’s namesake, was an early 19th-century merchant and philanthropist. He was described as the Andrew Carnegie of his generation. As a summer resident in Nahant, he gathered a thousand books from anyone he could convince, giving them to the residents of Nahant in 1819 to create a public library. Nahant still owns over 400 of those original books, along with the inscriptions of who dedicated them.
Retiring to Canandaigua in 1826, Wood was well known for his generosity and his many projects, opening many libraries throughout the country and even on sailing ships. However, Nahant’s was his very first book project. It is the most extensive of Wood’s collections still remaining and provides clues about what people thought should be collected and read by all.
This program is free. For further information, contact Wood Library at 585-394-1381 or Sharon Hawkes at shawkes@nahant.org.