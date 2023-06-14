NEWARK — In conjunction with the Wayne County Bicentennial celebration of 2023, Wayne Arts is hosting an exhibit for Wayne County artists, along with artists who have created scenes of Wayne County.
The show is scheduled to coincide with the August Bicentennial activities.
Artists may exhibit three pieces of work. All artwork is being accepted, including photography, fiber arts , sculpture, fine art, and more. The maximum dimensions for wall art will be 24 by 30 inches. The exhibit fee will be $23 per artist.
Artists and creators 12 and older are encouraged to participate.
Wayne Arts is accepting submissions at its 108 W. Miller St. gallery through July 22. Drop artwork off during regular gallery hours, which are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The show will run throughout the month of August.