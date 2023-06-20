Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County Master Gardeners from 4-8 p.m. July 19 to tour five gardens in the Marion/Williamson area.
The tour is self-guided and will occur rain or shine. The hope is it will inspire people in their own gardens.
CCE Master Gardeners will be at the gardens to greet those in attendance and to answer questions.
Ticket sales begin June 26. For tickets, stop by the office or mail $10 for each per person to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Route 88 North, Newark, NY 14513-9739. When writing a check, please write “Tour” on it so the event being paid for is known.