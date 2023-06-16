NEWARK — The Newark Rotary Foundation is hosting its 2023 Cash Raffle with $10,000 in cash prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Only 250 tickets will be sold.
Proceeds will benefit the Newark Rotary Foundation, benefactor of such causes or organizations as Shop With A Cop, Newark Fire Department, Newark Police Department, Laurel House Comfort Care, Newark Public Library, Newark Food Closet, Emmanuel Free Lunch, Newark-Arcadia Museum, Newark-Wayne Hospital, and Wayne County Literacy Volunteers.
Tickets are $100 and all prizes are guaranteed. To purchase tickets text Jan Hence at 315-573-0617 or David Johnson at 585-303-4353. The drawings will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Newark Family Festival.