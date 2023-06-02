CANANDAIGUA — Book lovers will find many discounted treasures at Wood Library’s semi-annual book sale that begins June 3 and continues through June 11.
The sale, at Wood Library, 134 N Main St., will by conducted during the library's regular business hours. It will feature books, audio books, movies in all formats, music, and more.
The book sale is open to the public. There is no entry fee.
Wood Library cannot accept book donations at this time.
This event is a fundraiser for Canandaigua’s community library. For more information, go to www.woodlibrary.org or call 585-394-1381.