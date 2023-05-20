CANANDAIGUA — One out of every three bites of your everyday food depends on a pollinator. So, rolling out the welcome mat and ringing the dinner bell for pollinators by planting varieties they’ll love is smart.
Want to support bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies but don’t have space for a full garden? Join Victoria Barnsbee and Vicki Jennejohn, Master Gardener volunteers who will lead a workshop on how to build a container garden filled with pollinator-friendly or mosquito-repellent plants. It will be on June 8, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St.
Many people who are searching for more natural mosquito remedies and don’t have allergies believe these plants make a noticeable difference and they’ll leave you smelling good.
Choose from a selection of annuals, perennials, and herbs of different heights and habits so that the flower’s bloom will extend throughout the season. All supplies will be provided. Designate pollinator or mosquito-repellent container plants when you register. You can make two containers, if desired, at $15 each.
To register, send payment and information, including your choice of project(s), to CCE Ontario, ATTN: Container Garden, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Pre-registration is due by June 5.