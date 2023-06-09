CANANDAIGUA — Called to Care, Canandaigua, invites the public to observe World Refugee Day with them from 4-6 p.m. June 20 at the United Church, 11 Gibson St.
The afternoon will feature a sampling of international foods, a personal testimony from a local refugee and his sponsor, and a message from Called to Care, Canandaigua, Vice President Meg Huff.
There will be an opportunity to explore ways to join the welcome and resettlement efforts in Canandaigua as a volunteer or as a World Relief “good neighbor team” member. Good neighbor teams are groups of 6-10 caring individuals from a local church or organization who will welcome and walk alongside a newly arrived refugee family as they begin their new lives.
For more information, contact Linda Werts at 315-447-0276.