PENN YAN — The Yates County Bicentennial Committee is encouraging all towns, villages and organizations to be a part of the bicentennial parade to be held Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. in the village.
Clubs, service organizations, historical societies, bands, and any other interested groups are encouraged to sign up by July 28.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Yates County History Center, the Village of Penn Yan office, and at the Yates County Historian’s office, or by going to www.yatescounty/bicentennial.
For more information, email yatesbicentennial@gmail.com or call 315-536-5147.