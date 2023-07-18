PENN YAN — The Yates County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Golf Classic will be held Aug. 21 at Lakeside Country Club, just south of the village.
Openings remain for teams and sponsors, and all proceeds go toward future programming of the Yates County Chamber that enriches the quality of life, and benefits small businesses in Yates County.
The cost for a team of four is $500 and includes lunch; post-golf reception; practice range; 18 holes of golf and cart rental; on-course contests; beverages; and a player gift. The deadline to sign up is Aug. 11.
Registration is at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start on the course of 10 a.m.
There will be awards for the top three teams, including a Chamber gift certificate and a bottle of wine to each team member for the first-place team.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, with a deadline of July 28.
Mail or email completed forms and payment back to the Yates County Chamber of Commerce. You also can register your team or sponsorship online and pay by credit card.
With questions or for additional info, contact Jessica@yatesny.com or 315-536-3111.