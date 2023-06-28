PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will host interpreters from Ganondagan State Historic Site for The Storytellers Circle presentation on Thursday, July 13 at 11 a.m.
It will be held in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St. Admission is $10 for YCHC members and $15 for nonmembers. The program is limited to 25 people, so register in advance by calling (315) 536-7318 or emailing ycghs@yatespast.org.
Find out for yourself how the power of stories can educate and excite learners of all ages. Traditional stories not only entertain but teach important lessons to their listeners. Take this opportunity to hear Ganondagan's Native American interpreters tell stories.