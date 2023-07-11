PENN YAN — Wanted: Adult actors for the Yates County History Center’s Walk Through History cemetery tour, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. with a rain date of Saturday, Aug. 26.
YCHC will present its world-famous cemetery tour through the pastoral Benton Rural Cemetery, and the theme this year will be Yates County’s bicentennial — all roles will involve early settlers of the town of Benton. YCHC will provide actors with information about “your” character, and you can create a short (no more than 10 minutes) monologue about him or her. You do NOT have to memorize anything; a well-rehearsed reading of your script will be fine. YCHC will also help you find an appropriate costume for the occasion.
Here are the roles for which actors are needed:
Sabra Cole Cleaveland (1797–1855): daughter of an early Methodist preacher, wife of early physician.
Dolly Barden (1789-1884): mother of the influential Barden family, who built the cobblestone house on Ferguson Corners Road.
William Hilton (1742-1828): served in the Revolutionary War at the Battle of Bunker Hill.
If you are interested in acting in the cemetery tour, or volunteering for the tour in any capacity, please contact YCHC by phone at (315) 536-7318 or by email at ycghs@yatespast.org.