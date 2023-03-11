Playwrights Play Readings auditions
GENEVA — The Geneva Theatre Guild will be holding auditions for this year’s Playwrights Play Readings at 7 p.m. March 27-28 at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
The parking lot is behind the Park Place church, with the entrance to the lot off Washington Street.
More than 150 plays were submitted for review by the Guild’s selection committee. Audition pieces will be chosen from the plays selected to be performed.
Auditions are open to all ages. No special preparation is needed. Those auditioning will be asked to read alone and in a group setting.
Playwrights Play Readings will be held:
• April 28, 7 p.m., Geneva Public Library, 244 Main St., Geneva.
• April 29, 2 p.m., Empire Coffee and Donuts, 590 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva.
• April 29, 7:30 p.m., Anthony Road Wine Co., 1020 County Route 3 (Anthony Road), Torrey.
• April 30, 2 p.m., The Dove Block, 465 S. Exchange St., Geneva.
Woman’s Club plans March eventsGENEVA — The Geneva Woman’s Club donated $100 to the March of Dimes and $300 to the Geneva scholarship program recently.
The club has planned its remaining March schedule, also.
On Monday, members will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a luncheon at Bella’s Seneca Lake Steakhouse in Waterloo. On March 20, Arlene Eddington will lead a presentation showing the programs the Geneva Family YMCA offers. And, on March 27, a representative of the Ontario County Office for the Aging will on hand to give members the latest information from that department.
The first Monday meeting of each month features bingo, euchre and rummy.
Looking ahead, the club will hold its annual election of officers June 5 at the Sons and Daughters of Italy lodge on Prospect Avenue. A roast beef dinner will be served to members at no cost. The annual membership fee of $50 will be collected at that time.
If interested in attending an upcoming meeting or finding out more about the club, call club President Barb Rose at 315-719-8628.
Called to Care resumes monthly meetingsCANANDAIGUA — Called to Care, Canandaigua, is holding a meeting from 4-6 p.m. March 20 at St. Mary’s Church, 95 N. Main St.
The meeting will be in the Parish Hall.
This group is made up of individuals from churches and other organizations who have come together and welcomed Ukrainians and Haitians to Canandaigua for resettlement through sponsorship and the Humanitarian Parole Program. This month’s meeting will include “Helping Without Hurting,” an information session presented by Eric Lintala, Community Engagement manager at World Relief of Western NY.
For more information, contact Linda Werts at 315-447-0276.
Dresden UMC plans March 29 dinner, musicDRESDEN — The Dresden United Methodist Church has scheduled a community dish-to-pass dinner for 6 p.m. March 29.
At 7 p.m., Ron Harris will provide live music through a program titled “Memories.”
Riverview/Gypsum Cemetery newsThe Riverview/Gypsum Cemetery Association has set its annual meeting for a 6:30 p.m. start April 13 in the village meeting room of the Phelps Community Center.
All lot owners are welcome to attend.
In a related note, spring clean-up at the cemetery will begin as soon as weather permits.
Cemetery rules and regulations state no more than two flower pots or urns per lot will be permitted. Solar lights need to be placed even with monuments. No glass containers, and no in-ground planting of flowers, trees, bushes or shrubs, will be allowed. Due to liability issues, shepherd hooks and the like are no longer allowed.
All items from the previous year, including wreaths and stands, must be removed by March 15. The Association will remove and dispose of items on lots not complying with these requirements at any time.