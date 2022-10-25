PENN YAN/GENEVA — Tracy Marchionda of Penn Yan and Cassie Henry of Geneva are this year’s Athena Award for Continuing Education Scholarship recipients. The women were each awarded $2,500 toward their educational programs beginning this fall.
The Athena Award for Continuing Education Scholarship supports women developing their capacity for leadership in our Finger Lakes community by pursuing additional education. The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship is awarded annually to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International Program: excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to her community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.
Marchionda is pursuing her PhD in curriculum, instruction, and the science of learning with a focus on second language learners. She retired from her position as assistant superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Accountability at Geneva City Schools on Aug.1 of this year, and is now acting as interim director of Curriculum & Special Education at Hammondsport Central Schools and as adjunct faculty member with SUNY Oswego in the Educational Leadership Department. She is teaching two classes this semester in addition to completing her dissertation. Marchionda serves her community as founder of Geneva Women Leaders and as a team leader for Geneva 2030 in the areas of literacy, STEAM and college and career readiness.
Henry is earning her certification to become a hypnobirth educator. She works as a birth assistant at Community Midwives, a nurse practitioner at Monte Nido Affiliates (an eating disorder treatment center), and as an associate professor at Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing. Henry volunteers her time as a doula, senior counselor for American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State, and as a member of Geneva 2030’s Birth to Kindergarten School Readiness and First 1,000 Days initiatives.
This year, the awards were made possible with financial support from Bill Cram Chevrolet, Billsboro Winery, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, Finger Lakes Hearing Center, Finger Lakes Radiology, Fox Run Vineyards, Generations Bank, Geneva Fit Club, Kowalski Legal, Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics, Lyons National Bank, Phelps Service Center, Seneca Falls Historical Society, Seneca Meadows, Super Casuals, The Linden Social Club, and Water Street Pharmacy, as well as Barbara Rokow, Lillian Collins, Tempe Landi, James and Judith Fonzi, Edward H. Carmen IV, Dr. Jane Crumlish, Dr. James Dickson, Nancy Bauder, Pim Larsson-Kovach, Mark and Lori Kowalski, Katharine Warner, Mackenzie Wyckoff, Steve and Janet Wyckoff, and Jill Kemp.
For more information on how to apply for the 2023 scholarship or to donate, visit the Athena A.C.E. Association website, www.athenaace.org, find them on Facebook, or email AthenaACEA@gmail.com.