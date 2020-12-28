SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc., in partnership with the Waterloo Walmart, is once again recycling Christmas trees.
“We anticipate our friends and neighbors in Seneca County will recycle over 60 cubic yards of Christmas trees as part of this free recycling program that we host in partnership with the Waterloo Walmart,” said Kyle Black, Seneca Meadows district manager. “We appreciate their collaboration allowing the drop-off. Their convenient drop-off location makes it easy to take part in this community recycling program.”
2020 marks the company’s 22nd year recycling Christmas trees. The program began in 1998 and provides a free recycling outlet for Seneca County residents who do not have curbside pick-up for Christmas trees.
County residents can drop off their Christmas trees in the Seneca Meadows bin at the Waterloo Walmart parking lot near the auto center from Dec. 26 through Jan. 9. The trees will be mulched with other yard waste and applied at the Seneca Meadows facility.
For more information on the Seneca Meadows Christmas tree recycling program or other recycling programs offered at Seneca Meadows, call (315) 539-5624 or visit senecameadows.com.