WATERLOO — Seneca Meadows Inc. has announced that Seneca County residents can drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at the Waterloo Walmart at 1860 North Road from Dec. 26 through Jan. 9. A ecycling bin will be located in the north parking lot of Walmart near the auto center.
2022 is the company’s 24th year recycling Christmas trees. The program began in 1998 and provides a free recycling outlet for Seneca County residents who do not have curbside pickup for Christmas trees. The trees will be mulched with other yard waste and applied at the Seneca Meadows facility.
For more information on the Seneca Meadows Christmas tree recycling program or other recycling programs offered at SMI, call 315-539-5624 or visit senecameadows.com.