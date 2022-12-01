PENN YAN — The 37th Annual Starshine, a longtime holiday tradition in the Village of Penn Yan, will occur on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4- 7 p.m. New this year, is the Lights on Wheels Parade in conjunction with Penn Yan FFA to kick off the weekend festivities happening on Friday evening at 6 p.m. on Main Street in Penn Yan.
The evening will be a variety of music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, activities for children, crowning of Miss Penn Yan, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Starshine is hosted by the Yates County Chamber of Commerce & StarShine Committee. Visit www.YatesNY.com/starshine for more details.