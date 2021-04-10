CANANDAIGUAS — With Gov. Cuomo’s Feb. 17 announcement that residential summer camps in New York can plan to reopen in June, 4-H Camp Bristol Hills is preparing to welcome back campers back this summer.
Now in its 96th season, 4-H Camp Bristol Hills continues to offer a variety of quality summer programs for children ages 5-16. The camp is 10 miles south of the city of Canandaigua in the town, in the beautiful Bristol Hills region of the Finger Lakes. It is owned and operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, licensed by the New York State Department of Health, and accredited by the American Camp Association.
4-H Camp Bristol Hills features outdoor recreation and environmental education activities that include ropes courses, cooking, crafts, STEM, fishing, hiking, archery and riflery, and sports. The camp experience is rounded out with general camp fun of cabin living, picnic meals, and visits to the camp store.
This year the camp is offering a variety of program options for interested youth, including:
• Day Camps for children entering grades K-2.
• Progression Camp (a day program) for children entering grades 3-12.
• Resident Camp for children entering grades 3-12.
• Young Women’s Adventure Camp for girls entering grades 6-9.
• Master Camp in Animation for campers in grades 6-12.
• Adventure Camp (ropes course) for campers in grades 6-12.
• Leader-in-training sessions for 15-year-olds.
• Counselor-in-training sessions for 16-year-olds.
4-H Camp Bristol Hills will hold open houses April 17, May 8 and June 13. The open house will give interested youth and parents with an opportunity to meet staff, tour the camp, and have their questions answered.
Tours will be offered by appointment only.
For a brochure, to register for the open house, or to get more information, contact camp registrar Ellen Rosenbarker at emm64@cornell.edu or (585) 394-3977, ext. 435.
Find additional information at www.4-HCampBristolHills.org.