GENEVA — Four 50-year members were honored Feb. 4 at the annual banquet of the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department.
Honored were Ron Brown, Tom Guard, Bob Harris and Bill Hastings. Lou Guard accepted the award for his dad Tom, who was unable to attend. Hastings reached 50 years last year, but was unable to attend the 2022 banquet for his award.
The honorees each received a gold lapel pin with “50 year Member of Nester Hose Co.” engraved on it. They also received a 50 Year Certificate of Recognition from FASNY (Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York) and another Certificate of Recognition from the City of Geneva for completing 50 years of service to the City. City Councilor-at-Large Anthony Noone presented the city certificates.
Also honored at the 137th annual banquet at the Sons and Daughters of Italy lodge was 25-year member Brian Finnerty, who also served 20 years on the Nester Hose Board of Directors. He received a gold lapel pin with “25 Years of Service” and “Life Member” engraved on it and a Certificate of Recognition from the City of Geneva for his 25 Years of Service, presented by Councilman Noone.
Addressing the firemen, Noone said, “Our city is a better place when you guys show up and put your lives on the line. You make our lives safer and Geneva a better place.”
Among the guests at the banquet were Geneva Fire Chief Del Parrotta and officers and commissioners from the Hydrant Hose Company and the Folger Hook and Ladder Company. Eighty members and guests attended.
Tradition at the banquet calls for announcing the Top 10 firefighters based on their attendance responding to fire calls, training, work details and meetings. Capt. Steven Lathey listed the following Top 10 firefighters: 1) Dan Gallagher; 2) Steve Lathey; 3) Rob Patnesky; 4) John Guinan; 5) Mike Bucklin; 6) Kevin Powers; 7) Mike Guinan; 8) Nate Jacon; 9) Don McGuigan; and 10) Mike John.
Mark Liberatore and Nester President John Guinan served as co-chairmen of the dinner and Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Powers was the toastmaster.