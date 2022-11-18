WATERLOO — Ever wonder how figs are grown or where they come from? Ever thought about growing figs, or you are growing them and want to learn more?
Today, from 2-4 p.m., you can get all your questions answered about the sweet treats.
Grower Don Caldwell from Annelise Farms in Tompkins County will be at the old Stark Street Gardens at 79 Stark St. for an open house featuring a fig tree project that is part of a Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant.
At the open house, attendees will be able to see figs grown in pots and in the ground, both in a greenhouse and outside. Caldwell will demonstrate how to prune fig trees, will discuss low tunnel winter protection for in-ground figs, demonstrate bending conduit for low tunnels, show drip irrigation/greenhouse considerations, demonstrate root cuttings and discuss market considerations for figs.
Today’s event is free and open to everyone.
Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension will provide samples of recipes utilizing the figs grown at Annelise Farms as well as nutrition information about figs. Lake Drum Brewing will offer light refreshments and cider sampling.
For further information, contact Patti Paine at 315-539-9251 or pap11@Cornell.edu.