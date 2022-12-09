Alisa Erbland promoted to Marketing Manager at Reliant Credit Union

SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has announced the promotion of Alisa Erbland to Marketing Manager. Reliant strives to offer interesting and rewarding work for all employees and takes pride in helping to foster employee growth and development.
In her new role, Erbland oversees the daily operations of all marketing department functions, including creating and managing communication plans to meet strategic organization goals and building, promoting and maintaining Reliant’s brand. She also leads the implementation of communications and promotions, and oversees community relations activities in order to strengthen member relationships and ensure Reliant is providing financial tools and support to the communities it serves.
Erbland joined the credit union in 2011 as the Marketing Communications Specialist and served most recently as the Creative Lead. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She volunteers for Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester on its 5K committee, and is a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CLIMB leadership program graduate.
She lives in Penfield with her husband and two daughters. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, running, completing home projects, and spending time with her family.
“I appreciate working for an organization that values its employees as much as its members, and encourages personal and professional development,” said Erbland. “I look forward to continuing to share the Reliant brand in our communities to help contribute to our credit union’s growth and success.”