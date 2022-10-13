RUSH — The Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum invites everyone to enjoy the fun of fall for pumpkin patch train rides every weekend.
Children and their families can take mile-and-a-half round trip train ride through the grounds of the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum in the scenic Genesee Valley on weekends in October starting Oct. 15, and running through Oct. 30.
Train rides depart every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and reservations are strongly recommended, as many departures sell out early. Tickets start at $10 for seniors (65 and older) and children 5-17, and $20 for adults.
To reserve tickets, visit www.RochesterTrainRides.com.
Every child gets to take home a free pumpkin. There will be complimentary juice and cookies, museum tours, a petting zoo, and more.
The museum is located at 282 Rush-Scottsville Road.