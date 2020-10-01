ROCHESTER — The Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s annual product sale of popcorn and nuts is underway.
In light of the pandemic, additional safety measures for in-person sales have been implemented to ensure the safety of scouts, leaders, families and customers. Additionally, an online sales system has been developed to facilitate a touch-less process.
The annual sale, which is Boy Scouts’ major annual fundraiser, runs through Oct. 25. It supports individual unit activities and the council’s ability to deliver the scouting program that helps to develop character, leadership, and life skills to nearly 9,000 youth across Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. The sale raises an average of $1.2 million annually, with 70% directly benefiting the youth in local scouting programs by helping provide the financial resources necessary to fund summer camp and unit activities and outings throughout the entire year.
The Camp Master’s brand popcorn the scouts sell offers a tasty variety of products. Popping corn and microwave flavors, as well as Trail Mix, are available options.
Whitley’s Nut products were added to the sale in 2019.
For a $30 or $50 donation, customers can send Camp Master’s Popcorn or Whitley’s Nuts to U.S. troops stationed all over the world and give them a taste of home.
Here is how to order:
Touch-less — After customers enter their request for popcorn or nuts products at www.soldbyscouts.com, they are contacted by the scout pack or troop to arrange payment and delivery.
Online — Popcorn can be ordered and paid for at http://campmasters.org, while Whitley’s Nut products can be ordered at www.whitleysfundraising.com. For local Scouts to benefit from online purchases, select Seneca Waterways Council as the council to support.
For more information, contact the council office at (585) 244-4210.