GENEVA — The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes will present a Roundtable of Antiques and Collectibles at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 inside the Geneva History Museum at 543 S. Main St.
The meeting is open to members and the general public at no cost.
The discussion will include knowledgeable antiques club members, and antiques dealer Christina Champion of Christina’s Antiques, in business since 1979, in Red Creek.
All attendees are invited to bring antique or vintage items they would like to learn to learn more about or simply discuss. Consider such items as paintings, books, prints, glassware, decorative accessories and small furniture.