The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is a program that transforms local middle- and high-school students into real, confident entrepreneurs. Students in grades 6-12 generate business ideas, conduct market research, write business plans, pitch to a panel of investors, and launch their own companies.
The application deadline to participate in YEA! for the 2020-2021 school year is Thursday, Sept. 10.
“It’s like a Shark Tank for middle-schoolers and high-schoolers including pitching to investor panels,” explained Pam Heleen, program manager for the YEA! program at Cayuga Community College.
“These students will have enhanced knowledge that will propel them forward,” remarked LaToya Collins, Program Manager for the FLCC YEA! program. “We’ll be able to tap into resources from around the world to work with the YEA! students here.”
A major supporter of the YEA! program, LOCATE Finger Lakes will once again be covering the full cost of tuition for all students accepted into the program.
“America is all about the entrepreneurial spirit and vision,” said Bob Schick, chairman of the Lyons National Bank Board of Directors. “Sixty-five percent of all the jobs in the U.S. are created by entrepreneurs who have started and run successful small businesses. Today, more than ever, we owe it to future generations to keep this spirit alive.”
This year’s YEA! students will experience the program virtually. Collins is excited about the opportunities that the online format will allow for the students.
“We’re now able to diversify how community leaders interact with us,” she said. “By going virtual, we can bring in more mentors, guest speakers, designers, leaders, and other entrepreneurs.”
Because the content will be online and can be recorded, Collins noted that the students will have the ability to re-watch the sessions month after month and year after year, which is something they weren’t able to do before.
Because of scholarships from LNB and LOCATE Finger Lakes, the regular tuition cost of $1,000 per student for participation in the program has been waived, and every student accepted into the program will attend tuition-free.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy has successfully mentored students who have appeared on the hit TV show “Shark Tank,” on “Good Morning America,” and have been featured in the New York Times, USA Today and other major publications.
Students in grades 6-12 are eligible to apply for the program. Visit https://yeausa.wufoo.com/forms/ruy1odi0itbgzf/ to submit an application. LOCATE Finger Lakes will cover the $25 application fee for all students. The promo code to waive the application fee is yea20.
Students do not have to have a business idea to apply, but if they do have an idea, it can be for a non-profit or for-profit entity.
After submitting an application, students will be interviewed about why they want to be involved in YEA!. The students will then be evaluated, and up to 24 will be accepted into the program which will run October to March at FLCC and CCC.