CANANDAIGUA — Proposals are now open for the 38th annual Ontario County ATHENA Leadership Awards, presented by Garber Randall Auto Group.
Each year, the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce presents the ATHENA Women’s Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. Nominees for these prestigious awards are exemplary leaders who have achieved excellence in their business or profession, served the community in a meaningful way, and, most importantly, actively assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential.
ATHENA International is a women’s leadership organization that supports, develops, and honors women leaders through a variety of programs. First hosted in Canandaigua in 1985, the Ontario County ATHENA Women’s Leadership Awards program has conferred 39 ATHENA Leadership Awards, and 12 Young Professional Leadership Awards, and honored hundreds of nominees for their efforts.
The ATHENA Steering Committee developed a form to propose a nominee that once completed will be reviewed by the Committee and upon approval, a formal nomination form will be sent to the nominator for completion. The Committee felt this was a necessary step to ensure ATHENA nominees meet, with specificity, the three criteria for consideration.
The criteria includes:
• Demonstrates excellence, creativity, and initiative in their profession;
• Provides valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community outside of their profession;
• Actively assists women in achieving their full leadership potential.
The ATHENA Steering Committee looks forward to another year of celebrating the achievements of inspiring women leaders in our communities across Ontario County.
The form can be found at https://business.onchamber.com/form/view/28408
ATHENA Leadership Award Recipients hail from all professional sectors. The award’s rich history, international scope, and emphasis on mentorship make this award unique and among the most prestigious leadership awards. This year’s nominees will be introduced at a dinner at Hotel Canandaigua on Nov. 8. Recipients of the 2023 awards will be announced at the event.
Additional information about the Ontario County ATHENA Leadership Awards Program, tickets and sponsorships, a gallery of previous recipients, and an online proposal form are available at OntarioCountyATHENA.com