SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Arts Council’s Artworks Gallery is holding an art auction along with the annual “6x6” Frenzy. Artists and crafters have donated 6x6 pieces of art, as well as other pieces, for auction. The auction pieces will be on view at the gallery starting Aug. 22. The fundraiser “6x6 Frenzy” and Auction will be on Aug. 26 at the Art Works Gallery, 109 Fall St., in downtown Seneca Falls from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
Each $20 ticket entitles the purchaser to one original 6 x 6 inch piece of art. At a designated time during the reception, a bell will ring and ticket holders dash to pick their favorite piece. Auction pieces will have bid sheets available, until closing bid at 6 p.m. Your $20 6x6 Frenzy ticket can also be turned in as part of the winning auction bid price.
Tickets are available at the Gallery during gallery hours,Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at the door the night of the event. For information about the Seneca County Arts Council and the Art Works Gallery visit www.artsinseneca.org email scac109@gmail.com. For questions about the “6x6” email blomb3@gmail.com.