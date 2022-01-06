SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery will hold a series of Shading Basics Workshops on Fridays, starting Jan. 14 and continuing through Feb. 18. The workshops, each from 1-3 p.m., will be held at the 109 Fall St. gallery.
The six-week course is for those who want to learn how to shade objects to produce dimensional effects, or to sharpen already learned skills. The all-encompassing course will focus on the placement of highlights, tones and shadows according to the light source and the contour of the object for accurate realism. Students will use various drawing pencils and pressures to create different values, as well as, the use of different drawing techniques to shade and create textural effects; and the mapping of the high-key, mid-key and low key values in an object to create weak and strong value contrasts and various moods in compositions.
“Shading, or value drawing, is the application of light values, also known as highlights; mid-values or tones; and dark values or shadows; to create a realistic three-dimensional quality and depth in individual objects and compositions that are drawn on a flat surface,” instructor Roberta Nelson explained. “Various grades of pencils and pressures are used to create value contrasts that range from white, through the greys, to black.”
Participants need to bring a set of drawing pencils ranging from the H through the B grades, a 9-by-12-inch or larger drawing pad, and a good eraser. The cost is $60 for all six sessions or $10 per session. Registration is required by contacting Nelson at (315) 549-8323 or rnelson33@rochester.rr.com.