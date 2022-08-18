Aug. 26: Film night at The Smith to raise funds and awareness for Ukraine, sponsored by Wayne County Action

GENEVA — The Wayne County Action Program is sponsoring a fundraiser for Ukraine on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Smith Opera House in Geneva. Attendees will watch the 2020 documentary, “The Earth is Blue as an Orange,” which follows a single mother raising four children on the front-line war-zone of Ukraine.
Funds raised during the night will go to RocMaidan, a Rochester-based Ukrainian organization. Member and first generation American of Ukrainian refugee parents, Darka Hawryhkiw will be speaking.
Also speaking will be Artem Buzoverya, Hobart College sophomore and hockey player from Kharkiv, Ukraine, who will be sharing his personal experiences.
Call (315) 333-4155 x 3316 for more information.