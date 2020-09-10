WATERLOO — The Taylor-Brown Auxiliary is hosting a chicken barbecue Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Farmer’s Market on West Main Street, behind the village offices.
Dinners, at $10 apiece, will be sold starting at 10 a.m. They include half a chicken, salt potatoes, roll, and choice of coleslaw or baked beans.
Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary, which in turn supports residents of Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. For more information, call Debbie Lockett at Huntington Living Center at (315) 787-4949.