GENEVA — Taylor Milner and Christian Mullins are the winners in this year’s Belhurst Wedding Contest.
Milner, a Rochester native, and Mullins, who hails from Kentucky, were one of three couples selected as finalists from more than 650 applications. After being interviewed by the Belhurst team, the couple won an all-expenses-paid ceremony and reception at Belhurst, along with services from vendors, including hair and makeup by Belhurst’s Isabella Spa-Salon, photography from Tellier Studios, DJ services from Q Music Productions, flowers from Sandy’s Floral Gallery, and officiant services From This Day Forward.
“Winning the Belhurst Castle Wedding Contest is a dream come true,” the couple said. “A wedding at Belhurst honors the memory of Taylor’s great-grandparents, who had their 50th wedding anniversary at Belhurst. Although they won’t be at our big day physically, they will be there in spirit.”
Milner met her fiancé in 2015 at Western Kentucky University, where they both studied physical education. She went on to graduate from the University of Louisville and works as a teacher at Doodle Bugs Children’s Learning Academy.
Mullins now works as a special education teacher.
“The wedding contest turned out to be so much more than we imagined,” said Carmen Brennan-Bain, events manager at Belhurst. “The response we received was overwhelming in the best possible way. After having the chance to meet Taylor and Christian in person, they touched our hearts instantly, but the best part was watching them receive the news that they had won in the company of their families who traveled to surprise them.”
“We read so many deserving stories and entries from couples locally, across the region and even from outside of New York state,” Belhurst owners Duane and Deb Reeder said. “We could not be happier with our decision and are very excited to be part of their journey as they plan their big day at Belhurst.”