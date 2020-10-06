PENN YAN — The local Moose Club will host a breakfast fundraiser for Hope Walk of Yates County from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The cost is $6 for the all-you-can-eat buffet. The Moose Club is at 301 E. Elm St. in the village.
People can reserve tickets by calling (607) 283-4673. People also can pay at the door on the day of the breakfast.
Hope Walk of Yates County is a grassroots organization formed several years ago to help county residents who suffer from cancer. Hope Walk gives grants to offset medical expenses, for transportation costs, or anything the patient needs, and also helps patients through research, education and advocacy.