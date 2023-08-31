SAVANNAH — Birders from all over New York state and beyond will descend upon the Montezuma Wetlands Complex for the 26th annual Montezuma Muckrace Sept. 8-9.
The Muckrace, organized by the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, is a 24-hour birding competition that raises funds for bird conservation projects and environmental education programs throughout the Complex. Montezuma Audubon Center on Route 89 in Savannah will be the Montezuma Muckrace headquarters.
Mid-September is a great time to be birding at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex. The Complex has been designated as a globally significant Important Bird Area by Audubon New York and serves as a critical stopover for millions of migratory waterfowl, songbirds, shorebirds and birds of prey, including many threatened and endangered species including the Pied-billed Grebe, Black Tern and Short-eared Owl. The 242-square mile Montezuma Focus Area, which was highlighted under the North American Waterfowl Management Plan as critical migratory bird habitat, serves as the boundary for the Montezuma Muckrace.
Registration is now open and birding teams can register under several categories (Collegiate, Competitive, Youth, Low-Carbon, Photo, Family/Mentor, or Recreational) and bird together from 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 until 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 while trying to locate as many bird species as possible. Winning teams over the past several years have identified as many as 148 species, and collectively, as many as 192 species have been seen in a single day.
This event, now in its 26th year, has grown in popularity and set records for participation in each of the past five years. It is made possible by generous sponsors and through pledges sought by participants. The Montezuma Muckrace teams that raise the most money and locate the most bird species get their name engraved on custom-made trophies which are on display at Montezuma Audubon Center.
Event organizers include the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Audubon NY and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
For more information, including Montezuma Muckrace registration and sponsorship details, visit the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex website at https://friendsofmontezuma.org/projects-programs/muckrace/.