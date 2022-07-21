CANANDAIGUA — Meet local author, Mickie Kelly for a book signing of her newly released book, “Ken’s Greatest Challenge,” on July 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kelly’s book, which can be purchased online at Amazon.com or local bookstores, is a collection of diary enteries from her late husband, Ken, a former soldier and local paramedic who suffered from prostate cancer that spread to his bones. Ken’s diary enteries document his five-year struggle with cancer, which he noted as his “greatest challenge,” but serve as inspiration to many. Mickie, who was by the side of her husband until the end, mentions in her book’s preface that all proceeds of the book go to Hospeace House in Naples, where Ken stayed in his final months of life while Mickie recovered from a broken hip.
Mickie will be signing copies at the Hopewell Fire Dept., County Road 4, Canandaigua.
She is currently working on writing a second book on Ken’s challenges and inspirational words.