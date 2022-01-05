GENEVA — Beginning Thursday, Geneva will host two special food distributions each month.
Working in partnership with Foodlink of Rochester, the Geneva Center of Concern, and The Salvation Army of Geneva, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva will begin hosting free healthy food distributions on the first and third Thursdays of the month. The distributions are held at the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road.
The distribution begins at noon and continues as long as food supplies last. There has been high demand for the food distribution in the past; supplies usually last until 2 p.m. Contents of each distribution generally include several meat, fresh vegetable, dairy, and canned goods options.
There is no income requirement for these distributions. Local residents are encouraged to pick up food for neighbors who may not have a vehicle or the ability to do so themselves.
“This is healthy, fresh food that can instantly add to the quality of nutrition and significantly relieve budget pressures on families,” said Chris Lavin, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club. “Club membership is not a requirement to participate. This is for all residents of this region.”