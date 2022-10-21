Waterloo Methodist Church hosts events
WATERLOO — The Waterloo United Methodist Church is hosting a takeout-only Harvest Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the 21 E. Williams St. church.
The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12.
The menu features turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash, and a roll.
Patrons are asked to drive into the east driveway (the exit drive) and order at the second door. There is no need to get out of your car. Walk-ups are welcome.
Meanwhile, the church will be holding a three-day Rummage Sale Nov. 3-5.
The sale will be held on the church grounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5.
All kinds of items will be for sale.