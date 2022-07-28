GENEVA — From Aug. 4-7, the Geneva Theatre Guild will be going back to its roots for “Cabaret!” topping off its 44th season in the Bartlett Theatre on the Hobart and William Smith campus where the very first GTG productions were staged.
“Cabaret!” stars another GTG veteran, Alex Calvo, as the M.C., introducing the characters and setting the scenes. Calvo practically grew up in the Guild, with his mother, the late Larry Ann Evans, involved with its productions over many years prior to her passing. The show had been her dream production, and would have been GTG’s 2020 summer musical, until the pandemic put a halt to live theater for nearly two years.
Two love stories are the focus of the musical: ex-pat American writer Clifford Bradshaw, played by Connor Hibbard, has come to Berlin in search of ... something. Perhaps inspiration for his next novel, perhaps something more. On his first night there, he meets cabaret performer Sally Bowles (Julia McCormack) at the Kit Kat Klub and the two begin a relationship. Meanwhile, Clifford’s landlady, Fraulein Schnieder (Kaitlyn Kremer) finds romance with Shultz (Melvin Madera), a Jew. Rounding out the cast of featured characters is the mysterious Ernst Ludwig (Tim Ross).
The Boys and Girls of the Kit Kat Klub are played by Allie Smith, Veronica Swann, Emily Miracle, Lauren Cook, Julia Diamond, Beth Cohrs, Dylan Burley, Ashton Keene, Melvin Madera, and Brayton Slusser.
Calvo’s fiancee, Lauren Cook, whom he met on another GTG set when she was the choreographer for “Spamalot,” returns to helm the “Cabaret” dancers. Music Direction is by Casey Castner, and Emily Miracle is Student Production Manager.
Others involved with the production include Brodie McPherson (tech direction and lighting design), Marshall Pope (Set Designer), Jeanette Hernandez (Sceneographer), Kathryn Snyder (Master Carpenter), Jennifer Diana (Costume Designer), Arianna Davis (Assistant Costume Designer), Diana Fischer (Hair Design) and Susan Murad (Publicity).
Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4-6, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on the Aug. 7. Tickets may be purchased at the door if available, but the Guild advises online purchases at: https://www.genevatheatreguild.org/tickets