SENECA FALLS/WATERLOO — Paddle through the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on Aug. 6 for the annual Canal Crawl in support of the Seneca County House of Concern. All are welcome, the event begins at Oak Island in Waterloo and finishes at the Seneca Falls Community Center, where there will be music, food, raffles and a scavenger hunt. Cost of entry is $25/person or $75 for a team of four. For more information visit houseofconcern.org

