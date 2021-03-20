The Canandaigua Farmer’s Market is Ontario County’s only farmer-run market consisting of approximately 30 vendors offering local farm fresh foods and locally produced products. Market vendors offer farm fresh and local products including jams and jellies, mustards and maple syrup as well as mountains of fresh salad greens, brightly colored vegetables, sweet smelling flowers and plants, freshly baked goodies and golden local honey, and much more. Visit the Canandaigua-Farmer’s Market on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/canandaiguafarmersmarket/ or find & make a review on TripAdvisor.