CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Farmers Market is seeking new vendors for its 2021 summer and fall seasons until April 1.
At their annual meeting, the market members elected the following new board members: President, Don Cotter of CDGA Coffee Company; Vice President, Shannon Love of Love Grown Farm; Secretary, Karl Kern of Bristol Hills Lavender; Treasurer, Richard Riedman of Riedman Happy Hives; and Vendor Market Manager, Brian Howell of Howell Farm.
“The Canandaigua Farmers Market has been a summer tradition for 21 years,” Cotter said. “We’re hoping in 2021 it continues to be a special place for family, friends and visitors to come together to safely socialize and support local farmers and specialty food producers.”
The market is seeking new vendors — particularly agricultural vendors who grow quality produce, fruits, flowers, cheese, meats, and eggs locally — as well as small-scale food processors offering locally produced sauces, pickles, jams, specialty mustards or other products. All local farmers and producers are invited to apply to become a vendor at the market.
Recently, new market hours were announced. This year, the market will be open from 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday under and around the pavilion on Mill Street, one block east of Main Street. The market has implemented COVID-19 safety protocols, including greater spacing between vendors, sanitization stations, and extending the vendor area beyond the pavilion to accommodate the additional spacing required, as well as requesting customers wear face coverings when visiting the market
The market opens June 5 and continues through Oct. 30, rain or shine.
Interested vendors can download an application at www.canandaiguafarmersmarket.com. From the main page, select the vendor tab and click on the “become a vendor” tab, then download and read the market guidelines and rules along with the market application.
Vendors are required to sell only what they produce and must adhere to market rules and guidelines. Preference is given to vendors and farmers operating within 50 miles of Canandaigua.