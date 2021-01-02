CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is a service organization that has been helping the Canandaigua community for the past 77 years and have continued to serve during the pandemic, finding safe ways to give to the community throughout the fall and winter.
Holding steadfast to its mission of changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time, the group continues to be active in the community, providing fun children-centered activities.
“Through the years, much of the best Kiwanis service has been done in partnership, and we continue to work with organizations that need our support,” said Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua president Lou Loy. “We are thrilled to continue to help those organizations who need us now more than ever.”
Despite restrictions brought on by the pandemic, Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua has remained stalwart in its commitment. The Kiwanis recently inducted three new members including immediate past Kiwanis New York District Governor Joe Ruggiero, Kris Knight, the event manager and marketing director at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park, and Corey Ashcroft, a sales associate with Liberty Mutual Insurance, based in Canandaigua.
The Club also invited special guests to its weekly Zoom meetings, learning about different facets of the community. Guests included Michael Galban, curator and interpretive programs assistant for the Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan State Historic Site, Dave Korpiel from the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, and Major Pam Rhodes from the Canandaigua Salvation Army.
The Kiwanis also engaged in a variety of initiatives to benefit the local community. Volunteers sent out over 400 holiday cards to residents of four Canandaigua senior living facilities, supported the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association with their Shop with a Cop event, and collected gifts to be donated to The Spot, a local organization that provides free school supplies, clothes, shoes and food to Canandaigua students in need.
Additional service projects included organizing a donation of holiday stockings to Care Net Canandaigua and The Canandaigua Salvation Army, as well as donating Christmas craft kits to Lincoln Hill Farm's Christmas at the Farm event.
Kiwanis could be seen as bell ringers at Ryan’s Wine & Spirits, Tops and Walmart in support of The Canandaigua Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.
“The members of Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua are special,” said Loy. “They change lives and improve our community, and they do it with like-minded people. They invest their own time and talents because they care about our community.”
New members are always welcome to learn more about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua and are invited to be a guest at an upcoming Zoom meeting. If you are interested, please send an email to drpamaud@yahoo.com to obtain the Zoom link. Upcoming meetings will be held Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, and 19 at 12 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. All are welcome.