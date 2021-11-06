CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Kiwanis Foundation recently received a grant check for $36,500 from Odd Fellows and Rebekah Fund to be used toward the ZipKrooze and ZipKrooze Assisted at the new Inclusion in Motion Playground at Outhouse Park West in Canandaigua.
The playground will be known as Motion Junction. Representatives of the fund, Oradell Banker and Barbara Quick from the Rebekahs, came from Lockport to present the check at the playground location.
As an organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows aims to provide a framework that promotes personal and social development and emphasizes helping those in need.
The Rebekahs is an international service-oriented organization and a branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. It was initially designed as the female auxiliary of the IOOF, but now allows both female and male members.
The playground is right on schedule for a grand opening in the spring. The plans for this site continue to evolve and aim to earn the Universal Design (isUD) Certification.