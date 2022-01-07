CANANDAIGUA — The Bill and Kristen Fenech Foundation has donated $11,611 to the Canandaigua Lake Association, while Mark’s Leisure Time Marine matched that donation for a total of $23,222.
Bill Fenech is president and founder of Barletta Pontoon Boats. His foundation has partnered with charitable groups nationwide to support the communities where they do business.
Mark’s Leisure Time Marine, at 4336 Recreation Drive in Canandaigua and 5364 East Lake Road in Conesus, is the local Barletta Pontoon Boat dealer.
“We hope this donation will enhance their environmental conservation efforts to help further protect and preserve Canandaigua Lake,” said Zach Meyer, Marine Operations manager for Mark’s Leisure Time Marine and a frequent boater on Canandaigua Lake.
Mark’s Leisure Time Marine presented a check for $23,222 to the Canandaigua Lake Association formally on Dec. 6.