AUBURN — The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Seward House Museum are two of the recipients of Technical Assistance Grants from the Preservation League of New York State.
The Cayuga Museum will use this grant to complete a structural analysis of the roofs on the historic Willard-Case Mansion and Carriage House Theater. This analysis will complete Phase 1 of a comprehensive plan for the museum to prioritize and address repair needs in its nearly 200-year-old campus. It also will allow the Museum to assess preservation and upkeep needs for the Mansion and the William Henry Yates designed weather vane on top of the Carriage House.
With the Mansion housing the largest collection of Cayuga County artifacts and the second-floor Carriage House hosting some of the earliest sound film test equipment, this project will go a long way toward fulfilling the Museum’s mission to preserve Cayuga County’s cultural heritage, the origins of sound film, and create awareness of the community’s innovative achievements.
The grant for the Seward House will be used to conduct a feasibility study on the Museum’s woodshed, the two-story structure at the rear of the historic home. The feasibility study will help the Seward House Museum determine how the woodshed can be used, and will recommend and estimate the cost of rehabilitation work. The analysis will build off recently completed preservation work on the woodshed, which was funded by the Environmental Protection Fund, a funding source operated by the New York State Organization of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
“The Seward House Museum is a very special historic site, and therefore must be diligently preserved,” Seward House Museum Facilities Manager Mitch Maniccia said. “This funding from the Preservation League of New York State proves the Museum is taking the proper steps to advance its mission and better serve the public.”