Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Livingston and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Some property damage possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&