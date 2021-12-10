AURORA — The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network has planned a special Zoom presentation, “The Lake Levels Situation on Cayuga Lake,” for 7-9 p.m. Dec. 16.
The session will provide the public with information about past and current lake-levels management, and the changing climate future.
Bill Kappel will present “The Ups and Downs of Cayuga Lake.” He is Emeritus Hydrogeologist of the US Geological Society.
David Wolfe’s presentation is titled “Climate Change Trends: Heavy Rain Events, Flooding, and Cayuga Lake.” Wolfe, recently retired from Cornell University, is an authority on climate change and chairman of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network Board of Directors.
To register, email programs@cayugalake.org.